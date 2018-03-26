What Would You Like To See Out Of Fedora Server In The Future?
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 26 March 2018 at 04:45 PM EDT. 6 Comments
Stemming from the Fedora Server special interest group planning to update their product requirements with a plan to retire the concept of "server roles", Red Hat / Fedora Server SIG is looking for feedback about what you would like to see from Fedora Server.

This should be about what you would like to see out of Fedora Server over the next two to three years or longer.

Red Hat's Stephen Gallagher is collecting the feedback and will be publishing it to the mailing list shortly. Linux server administrators or those just wishing to share your own thoughts/hopes for Fedora Server can find the solicitation details via the Fedora server list.

Of course, we would also love to hear in the forums as well what you would hope for out of Fedora Server or to see more broadly out of Linux server software in the years ahead.
