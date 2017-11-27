Fedora Rawhide Begins Offering Packaged Rust Applications

Fedora Rawhide ahead of Fedora 28 has begun offering more packaged Rust applications.
The Rust applications now available on Fedora include base100 (an app to encode any byte into unique emoji symbols), fd-find as an alternative to the find command, exa as a modern replacement for the ls command, ripgrep as an alternative to GNU grep, rustfilt as a program to demangle Rust symbols, rustfmt as a Rust code formatter, and Tokei as a code statistics program.
So far pretty basic programs, but by the time of Fedora 28 next year hopefully we'll find more interesting Rust programs become easily available on Fedora.
More details on the Fedora devel list.
4 Comments