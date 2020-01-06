Fedora QA No Longer Needs To Test Physical CD/DVD Media As Part Of Their Formal Release Process

This morning's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting approved more changes for this spring's release of Fedora 32.
The main matter debated at the FESCo meeting today was whether CD/DVD physical media install issues should be considered blocker bugs. Basically it's a matter of whether Fedora CD/DVD issues should hold up releases in acknowledging a far majority of users these days use the install media via USB flash drives and the like, no longer resorting to burning DVD images.
Do you still install #Linux distributions via CD/DVD media?— Phoronix (@phoronix) December 13, 2019
FESCo stopped short of dropping physical media issues as blocker bugs, so at least for Fedora 32 if any CD/DVD issues get brought up for the install media it can still hold back the release. But FESCo did decide that the quality assurance (QA) team no longer needs to test and report on physical media as part of the formal release criteria.
So aside from anyone on the Fedora QA team that is passionate about the physical media and continuing to test it as part of their role, any bugs would in turn have to be brought up by the community affecting the CD/DVD media.
Meanwhile voted on via tickets by FESCo for Fedora 32 was approving Ruby 2.7 and LLVM/Clang 10 for this next release of Fedora due out in April. Approved for Fedora 33 already is Python 3.9.
Add A Comment