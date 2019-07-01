Red Hat Introduces "Packit-as-a-Service" For Fedora

Packit-as-a-Service has been announced as a GitHub integration app and leveraging the Packit project to provide for upstream CI testing to ensure different software projects continue to build and function fine on Fedora Linux.
With the addition of a basic configuration file to the upstream project along with the RPM spec file, Packit-as-a-Service will continue to check pull requests and other commits by building the software under test for Fedora OS. Packit-as-a-Service will provide the resulting RPMs for the users/projects to test. The goal is to use Packit to verify changes prior to merging them to the upstream project so that master is always in a sane state for Fedora (and others).
Red Hat is running the initial Packit Service in an invite-only mode for the next few months. Those wanting to learn more can do so via this announcement.
Packit itself for open-source tooling/automating upstream projects into Fedora can be found at Packit.dev for those interested in learning more on this new effort for helping enhance upstream software integration into Fedora.
Add A Comment