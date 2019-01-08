Fedora's Firefox To Stick With GCC Over Clang, Beefed Up By LTO/PGO Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 8 January 2019 at 06:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
Last month Fedora developers were planning on building their Firefox package with Clang rather than GCC to follow the move by upstream Mozilla in transitioning their production builds from being built under GCC to LLVM Clang. But now Fedora has reversed course and will continue building with GCC though now benefiting also from PGO and LTO optimizations.

After announcing their plans to move over to Clang-built Firefox builds for Fedora (and receiving the necessary permission from the FESCo committee), they are sticking to the GNU Compiler Collection after all. GCC developers from both Red Hat and SUSE stepped up and found and fixed some bugs that improved the Firefox build. Additionally, arguments against Clang were raised on the basis of missing features and security.

As a result, Firefox for Fedora is continuing to be built with GCC. But thanks to the latest fixes, the Firefox package will be built using Link Time Optimizations (LTO) and Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) for enhancing the performance. There are currently updates pending for Fedora 28 and Fedora 29 that offer up these optimized Firefox builds and will soon be rolling down as stable release updates.

More details in this blog post by Fedora Firefox packager Martin Stransky. This should be fun for a benchmarking comparison against the official Mozilla Clang-built Firefox Linux binaries once time allows.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
To No Surprise, Fedora 30 Will Target GNOME 3.32
Fedora Planning A Per-System Unique Identifier For DNF To Count Users
Fedora 31 Isn't Expected To Be Delayed After All - Half-Year Release Cadence To Continue
Fedora 30 Aims To Use LUKS2 By Default For Full-Disk Encryption
Fedora 30 Is Planning To Go With Golang 1.12
Fedora 30 Aims To Make UEFI The Default Boot Means On ARMv7
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome