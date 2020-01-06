Fedora Project Leader Envisions The Project Becoming An "Operating System Factory"

Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller has shared his vision for Fedora over the next decade and is encouraging discussions about the direction of this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution over the next five to ten years.The FPL sees a route to Fedora becoming an "operating system factory" built off the successes of the various Fedora Editions. With the growing editions/flavors of Fedora from Fedora Silverblue to IoT and others, Matthew Miller is hoping for a GetFedora.org redesign to better showcase the current and future versions of Fedora to better expose them to new users. Additionally, he would like to promote the Fedora tooling to users for those wanting to create new spins.Matthew Miller also would like to place an emphasis moving forward on better integration with language-native packaging formats and better interacting with code from Git repositories than just tarball releases.A third emphasis by Miller that he would like to see happen over the next decade is growing the project in more areas than just coding and packaging. In particular, he would like to grow Fedora's documentation and support communities around the world.



Fedora has certainly evolved a lot since its early days and is certain to continue evolving over the next decade in-step with the upstream open-source Linux ecosystem.