Here's How Fedora Plans To Reapproach Their Modular Server Plans

Earlier this month the Fedora Modular working group decided to throw in the towel on Fedora Modular Server 27 and instead to do a "classic" server edition. We now have more details on how the eventual re-architected Modular Server should look for F28.
With the Fedora 28 cycle they will be taking a new stab at delivering the Fedora Modular Server as a more modularized version of Fedora. One of their biggest challenges in the beta testing of the Fedora Modular Server to date was how to install modules and related initial hurdles.
The new Fedora Modular approach will be building modules against Fedora's standard buildroot to allow modules to co-exist nicely with a "stock" Fedora system. This also will mean a straightforward path for those wanting to upgrade from Fedora to Fedora Modular and for RPMs to co-exist with modules happily on the same system. They also aim to make it easier and simpler to build Fedora modules. They are striving to allow modules now to be created automatically.
Moving forward it's expected that Fedora will ship with two sets of repositories for traditional RPM packages and then the alternative/supplementary modules.
More details on the new modular approach via the Fedora Community Blog.
