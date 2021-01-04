Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Linux 5.10 Ahead Of Shipping That LTS Kernel Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 January 2021 at 06:03 AM EST. 1 Comment
Fedora is preparing to ship the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel as a stable release update to those on Fedora 32 and newer.

Linux 5.10 was released in December as the 2020 Long Term Support kernel. Besides being an LTS kernel, it's packed with many new features. Linux 5.10 releases were off to a bumpy ride but things have begun settling down with the latest point releases.

Before shipping Linux 5.10 to Fedora users, developers have organized a kernel test week to help see their Linux 5.10 kernel package tested by more Fedora users prior to the mass roll-out.

For easy testing is even a special test day image spun up of Fedora with the Linux 5.10 kernel if wanting to easily test it without risking your current install / configuration.

Those with some time this post-holiday week and wanting to test Linux 5.10 with Fedora can find more details via the test week Wiki page.
