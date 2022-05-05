Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 5 May 2022 at 02:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
After being delayed a few weeks from their original release target, Fedora 36 is now primed for release next week Tuesday.

After being challenged by delays due to blocker bugs, at today's Go/No-Go meeting it was determined the latest Fedora Linux 36 builds are in good shape with blocker bugs cleared. Those eager to move on to installing Fedora Linux 36 today without waiting for next Tuesday, 10 May, can visit the 36_RC-1.5 download area. That latest release candidate build is what was approved for releasing on Tuesday as Fedora Linux 36.

Fedora 36 brings changes such as defaulting to Noto fonts, a 128-bit IEEE long double ABI for IBM 64-bit POWER LE, replacing of FBDEV drivers with SimpleDRM, Wayland by default when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver, improvements to Cockpit, and much more.

On the package update front for Fedora 36, there is a near-final state of GCC 12 plus shipping Glibc 2.35, Autoconf 2.71, Golang 1.18, OpenJDK 17, LLVM 14, OpenSSL 3.0, PHP 8.1, Postman 4.0, PostgreSQL 14, Ruby on Rails 7.0, and more. On the desktop side is KDE Plasma 5.24, LXQt 1.0, and GNOME 42 as the default desktop experience of Fedora Workstation. Fedora continues to live on the "bleeding edge" of latest software package versions.


Confirmation of Fedora Linux 36 being a "GO" for release next week was announced a few minutes ago on the mailing list.
