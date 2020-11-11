Fedora Developers Discuss The Idea Of "Lightly Maintained" Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 12 November 2020 at 03:40 AM EST. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
Fedora stakeholders and the folks at Red Hat have been discussing the idea of having a "lightly maintained" package repository (or some RPM metadata otherwise to indicate such light maintenance) for packages that are either very new, not receiving much packaging attention, or simply used as a build dependency for other packages.

For the past two months there has been this FESCo ticket around the idea of having a new repository for serving "lightly maintained" packages. In this context it's about packages that are used just as dependencies for other packages but unlikely to be used at scale, packages with open security vulnerabilities that go left unaddressed, or are just more "raw" than accustomed for Fedora packaging standards. This could be either a separate Fedora repository (remember the days of Fedora Extras?) that might be disabled by default or otherwise indicated the package status via RPM metadata.

At this week's FESCo meeting (logs) no action was taken by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee at this time. They are encouraging interested parties to first more broadly discuss the matter on the Fedora developer mailing list and stemming from that submit any formal change proposal for consideration in future Fedora releases. Thus for now it's just waiting to see how it plays out but at least some developers are interested in this concept.
1 Comment
Related News
More Changes Begin Lining Up For Fedora 34
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Fedora 33 Released With Workstation Using Btrfs By Default
Fedora 34 Looking To Add An AArch64 KDE Plasma Desktop Spin
Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Fedora 33 To Stick With systemd-resolved Following Last Minute Concerns
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes