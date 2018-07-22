Fedora Needs Some Help If Continuing To Support The LXQt Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 22 July 2018 at 08:52 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora's LXQt desktop is at risk of being dropped if new packagers do not step up to maintain this lightweight Qt desktop environment's support.

LXQt for Fedora right now is already outdated and in need of some adjustments for better integration into the Fedora ecosystem. But the core Fedora LXQt packager has since left and another Fedora packager who had stepped up to maintain the LXQt bits is needing to move on due to his university work.

So as it stands now, there isn't anyone to spearhead the work on maintaining the LXQt desktop packages -- or the Fedora LXQt desktop ISO spin -- moving forward. The current maintainer announced his resignation and one individual so far has expressed interest in helping out but is not yet an official Fedora package maintainer. Thus for now it's looking like the Fedora LXQt desktop support could be in jeopardy.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
TLS 1.3 Via GnuTLS Is Planned For Fedora 29
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Yum Won't Be Dropped For Fedora 29
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
Feral's GameMode Is On Its Way To Fedora
Fedora 29 For ARM Eyeing ZRAM Support, ARMv7 UEFI Booting
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Wine Lands Support For Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution
Epic Games Rolls Out Unreal Engine 4.20