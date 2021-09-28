Fedora's Java Packages Have Fallen Into Rough Shape

While many years ago Fedora's Java support was in great shape with quickly integrating OpenJDK going back to IcedTea, these days Fedora's Java packages are barely maintained and largely fallen into disrepair.
Fabio Valentini who is apparently the only one left in the Java Maintainership SIG (Special Interest Group), started a mailing list thread on Sunday about the poor state of affairs.
Fabio summed up the rather dire situation, "Community maintenance of Java packages in Fedora is, for all intents and purposes, dead. Mikolaj keeps a bare minimum of packages working for the maven toolchain, but that's it. Fedora 35 will ship without packages for the Eclipse IDE, and none of the Java applications I know of are still in working order. While I had hoped that setting up a "new" SIG and gathering members to shore up community maintenance of the "extended core" Java stack, this effort fizzled out after mere weeks. "He's dead, Jim.""
The developer went on to question whether the Java Maintainership SIG for Fedora should just shutdown given the lack of activity from addressing security issues to an increasing number of Java packages no longer building/installing.
The discussion so far are mixed with some arguing that distribution packages of Java software is less important these days but most agreeing there is fundamentally a problem and improvements could be made albeit no one stepping up to the plate to commit to bettering the Java support in Fedora.
