Fedora Looks To Better Onboarding For IoT/Edge Devices

For Fedora 37 later this year the Linux distribution is looking at providing support for zero touch onboarding for IoT / edge devices.
Fedora IoT 37 is looking at making use of the FIDO Alliance's FIDO Device Onboard (FDO) protocol as an open standard for simply and securely onboarding devices to cloud and on-premise management platforms. The FIDO Alliance announced the FDO Protocol last year for easily onboarding IoT devices for simplifying device setup, allowing more flexible setups, and doing so securely.
This "zero touch onboarding" just relies on a device credential and a root and chain of trust to ensure onboarding of devices without stored credentials. There is a Rust language based implementation of the FIDO device onboarding stack that Fedora is looking to use and enble by default for the Fedora IoT Edition.
That Rust stack can be found on GitHub. More details on the Fedora IoT Device Onboarding plans for F37 via the Fedora Wiki.
