Fedora Wants To Know If Linux Hibernation Works For You
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 October 2018 at 01:14 PM EDT. 9 Comments
Linux hibernation and suspend/resume works much better in recent years than a decade ago, certainly, but that isn't without some bugs still persisting either due to quirky hardware or the occasional kernel/software issues as well. Fedora developers are interested in hearing about your current system hibernation experience.

Due to lacking hard data on how reliable (or not) is hibernation / suspend-to-disk, Fedora developers are interested in knowing if it works correctly for your system(s). In particular, any kernel driver issues you may have encountered.

They have just issued this call for feedback via the Fedora devel list. Or if you aren't a participant on the Fedora developers mailing list, you can always share your hibernation experience and system hardware with the community via the forums by commenting on this article.


Improved hibernation will likely be an area focused upon by the Red Hat developers for the upcoming Fedora 30 cycle. This comes several months after GNOME developers have toyed around with automatic suspend defaults for their desktop environment experience.

It's certainly been a year filled with improvements in the Fedora space given the work on a flicker-free boot experience, utilizing D-Bus Broker, lowering the Linux power consumption particularly for notebooks/ultrabooks, Silverblue / atomic, and much more.
