Fedora Workstation Brainstorming A Possible GUI-Based Linux Recovery Environment
When it comes to system recovery on Linux, users are most often only left with a command-line for trying to recover from a failed kernel boot, borked boot loader configuration, or other show-stopping problems. With Fedora Workstation right now they have only their CLI-based Linux recovery process but are eyeing the possibility of creating a complementary GUI-based recovery environment.

Fedora Workstation like most major Linux distributions has a command-line based recovery area for dealing with major system problems, but for novice Linux users and others, it can be intimidating and not very user-friendly... That's why Fedora developers are brainstorming the possibility of such a GUI-based recovery environment.

This currently hypothetical GUI-driven recovery environment sounds like it could almost be like Apple's macOS recovery mode in that there may be the possibility of even downloading a new system image from this environment. The recovery environment may also offer access to some recovery/system tools like a terminal, Fedora Media Writer, backup software, and more.

This GUI-based recovery environment would offer a user-friendly boot repair tool and other UI-based tools for helping recover from bad system state. There is even the possibility that Firefox or a web browser may be included too for easing troubleshooting/documentation access.


Over the years have been various attempts at improving Linux system recovery, such as in the screenshot above with Canonical's prior BulletProof-X recovery for Ubuntu for dealing with X.Org Server issues that were all too common at that time. Hopefully in 2022 we can see some useful, GUI-based Linux system recovery environment from Fedora / Red Hat.


Ideas for this possible GUI-based Linux recovery environment are being discussed via The Fedora pague.io and this Fedora mailing list thread. There is interest from both users and developers in such an offering and with Red Hat's resources may very well end up becoming an interesting and viable solution.
