Fedora Workstation Brainstorming A Possible GUI-Based Linux Recovery Environment

When it comes to system recovery on Linux, users are most often only left with a command-line for trying to recover from a failed kernel boot, borked boot loader configuration, or other show-stopping problems. With Fedora Workstation right now they have only their CLI-based Linux recovery process but are eyeing the possibility of creating a complementary GUI-based recovery environment.Fedora Workstation like most major Linux distributions has a command-line based recovery area for dealing with major system problems, but for novice Linux users and others, it can be intimidating and not very user-friendly... That's why Fedora developers are brainstorming the possibility of such a GUI-based recovery environment.This currently hypothetical GUI-driven recovery environment sounds like it could almost be like Apple's macOS recovery mode in that there may be the possibility of even downloading a new system image from this environment. The recovery environment may also offer access to some recovery/system tools like a terminal, Fedora Media Writer, backup software, and more.This GUI-based recovery environment would offer a user-friendly boot repair tool and other UI-based tools for helping recover from bad system state. There is even the possibility that Firefox or a web browser may be included too for easing troubleshooting/documentation access.



Over the years have been various attempts at improving Linux system recovery, such as in the screenshot above with Canonical's prior BulletProof-X recovery for Ubuntu for dealing with X.Org Server issues that were all too common at that time. Hopefully in 2022 we can see some useful, GUI-based Linux system recovery environment from Fedora / Red Hat.