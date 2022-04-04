Fedora Project Leader Calls Out NVIDIA Over Their Proprietary Linux Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 4 April 2022 at 06:14 AM EDT. 60 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller took to Twitter on Sunday with a long series of tweets of his personal opinion going after NVIDIA's proprietary driver stack and encouraging the company to be more like Intel and AMD with regards to open-source driver support.

Matthew Miller detailed his opinion on how with Fedora and other Linux that everyone is "building a shared, common good -- something that belongs to all of us" and is crafting a "digital public good". While Intel and AMD back open-source drivers and contribute heavily to upstream Linux components, NVIDIA is the odd man out. He acknowledges Fedora / Red Hat and others have done "a whole bunch of extra bending-over backwards" to improve the NVIDIA proprietary driver Linux experience, but it's less than desirable.

Miller also went on to note "We could make a special thing which detects Nvidia hardware and does kid-glove special handling to hide Nvidia's lack of support. But that *really* hides that we don't have to do that for the others." And that the finite time available to open-source developers could be better spent working on Intel and AMD graphics.

He also went on to call on NVIDIA engineers to contribute to the open-source Nouveau driver, which is rather useless for their modern GPUs due to the lack of re-clocking support and obstacles around signed firmware images. "If you work at Nvidia and happen to see this, maybe you can make a difference. Come on, join us! Work directly on the Nouveau driver so it just works on new hardware. Make it have the best performance possible — you know your own hardware!"


See the Fedora Project Leader's NVIDIA thread over on Twitter.
60 Comments
Related News
Fedora Looks To Better Onboarding For IoT/Edge Devices
Fedora Linux 36 Beta Now Available For Testing
Fedora Users: What i686 Packages Do You Still Use?
Fedora 37 Looks To Stop Building Unused i686 Packages
Fedora 37's Silverblue & Kinoite Look To Default To Read-Only /sysroot
Fedora Looks To Lighten Its Default Curl Packages
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
Systemd 251-rc1 Released With Experimental systemd-sysupdate Tool
Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID