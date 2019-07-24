Fedora CoreOS Sees Its First Preview Release

It was a year and a half ago that Red Hat acquired CoreOS while today they are announcing their first preview release of Fedora CoreOS.
Fedora CoreOS is the successor to Fedora Atomic Host and CoreOS Container Linux as a new distribution flavor for running containerized workloads with an emphasis on security and scalability.
Fedora CoreOS relies upon automatic updates by default, Ignition for the provisioning of systems, utilizes some telemetry information by default, and other features designed for modern Linux container workloads.
CoreOS Container Linux will cease about six months after Fedora CoreOS reaches stable. Fedora Atomic Host users are encouraged to migrate to Fedora CoreOS and that spin will cease once Fedora 29 reaches end of life.
More details on Fedora CoreOS at FedoraMagazine.org.
