Fedora CoreOS Sees Its First Preview Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 July 2019 at 06:12 AM EDT. 3 Comments
FEDORA --
It was a year and a half ago that Red Hat acquired CoreOS while today they are announcing their first preview release of Fedora CoreOS.

Fedora CoreOS is the successor to Fedora Atomic Host and CoreOS Container Linux as a new distribution flavor for running containerized workloads with an emphasis on security and scalability.

Fedora CoreOS relies upon automatic updates by default, Ignition for the provisioning of systems, utilizes some telemetry information by default, and other features designed for modern Linux container workloads.

CoreOS Container Linux will cease about six months after Fedora CoreOS reaches stable. Fedora Atomic Host users are encouraged to migrate to Fedora CoreOS and that spin will cease once Fedora 29 reaches end of life.

More details on Fedora CoreOS at FedoraMagazine.org.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 31 Looking At Making It Easy To Use LLVM's LLD Linker
Fedora 31 To Ship With Golang 1.13, Limiting Scriplet Usage Still Being Debated
Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support
Fedora To Stop Providing i686 Kernels, Might Also Drop 32-Bit Modular/Everything Repos
Red Hat Introduces "Packit-as-a-Service" For Fedora
Fedora's AAC Support Finally Seeing Audio Quality Improvements
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Linux 5.3 Will Surprisingly Support The Newest Keyboard/Trackpads Of Apple MacBooks
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU