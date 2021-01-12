Fedora Looks To Overhaul Its Community Outreach
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 12 January 2021 at 03:03 PM EST. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
In addition to pursuing many technical changes for its Linux distribution like systemd-oomd by default, Btrfs Zstd compression, and standalone XWayland releases, the Fedora project is also looking to overhaul its community outreach this year.

Fedora's "Community Outreach Revamp" is to focus on existing outreach teams within Fedora that are "struggling to function" or need greater support for success.


Under the plan, various efforts like Fedora Ambassadors and Advocates will all go underneath the "CommOps" umbrella. This year they plan to draft and execute on a marketing plan, complete a role handbook, translate the handbook into at least 5~8 languages, and more.
Deliverables

- Completion of Role Handbooks. Timeline: January 2021 -June 2021
- CommOps, Join SIG, Advocate, Ambassador, Ambassador Emeritus. Timeline: February 2021 - June 2021
- Formalized and documented process for reps to Mindshare. Timeline: February 2021 - June 2021
- Execution and analysis of Community Outreach survey. Timeline: December 2020 - January 2021
- Execution and documentation of Mindshare Team Interviews Timeline: July 2020 - February 2021
- Branding for CommOps team/subteams. Timeline: April 2021 - September 2021
- Draft and execution of Marketing plan. Timeline: June 2021 - December 2021
- Translations of Role Handbooks into 5-8 key languages. Timeline: June 2021 - December 2021
- CommOps team/sub-teams are aware and satisfied with new processes/structure. Timeline: June 2021 - December 2021

Outcomes

- The Ambassador team is full of active contributors who know what to do and how to do it.
- The process for how to organize events and request swag is well known to all Ambassadors, and those within the larger CommOps umbrella.
- Members from CommOps & subteams are practicing new/updated forms of organized community outreach.
- Clear onboarding documentation and process on how to get involved in the Community Outreach teams.
- Brand awareness from CommOps new structure is beginning to grow based on branding and relevant marketing plans.
- More contributors engaged in the Ambassadors program, but also the CommOps team overall.
- Weekly meetings for Community Outreach.

More information on the planned community outreach changes for this Red Hat sponsored project via the Fedora Wiki.


Fedora's community outreach and marketing over the years has changed a lot over the years, including the giving out of free hot dogs when marking their "Beefy Miracle" release.


Feedback on the proposal is currently being solicited via discussion.fedoraproject.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Facebook, Twitter Proposing CentOS Hyperscale SIG With Newer Packages + Other Changes
Fedora 34 Looking To Tweak Default zRAM Configuration
Fedora 34 Approved To Enable Systemd-OOMD By Default For All Spins
Fedora 34 Looks To Sign Individual Files Within RPMs
Fedora 34 To Ship With Standalone XWayland, LLVM 12 + Other Changes Approved
Fedora 34 Planning To Offer LXQt 0.16 Desktop Packages
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU