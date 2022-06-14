Fedora 37 Looks To Boost Its Cloud Posture As An Official Edition

Approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee this week is returning Fedora Cloud base to be listed as an official Fedora edition.
The change led by the Fedora Cloud Special Interest Group and Amazon AWS engineer / Fedora contributor David Duncan is returning Fedora Cloud Base to an official Fedora edition.
Cloud should be listed on getfedora.org with Workstation, Server and IoT. The petition to reinstate the Cloud Base as an official Edition is based on the clear identification of unique environmental support requirements for private hyperscaler and public cloud environments not specifically addressed by other Editions.
...
The cloud base as an edition is plastic in a way that is appropriate to match the various virtual environments on which it is capable of running. There has been a lot of work explored here and a lot of writing done to find that next level. In previous years, we had lots of multi-cloud aspirations that couldn’t be fulfilled, but they can be now and we want to ensure availability and ease of use. The Fedora Cloud Base image is uniquely focused on supporting cloud and other fail-only environments.
The change received unanimous approval by FESCo and will happen for Fedora 37 this autumn assuming all of the changes are made in time.
Currently Fedora Cloud is listed as an alternative download and not at the same level of other editions like Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server. Fedora Cloud Base images are currently produced in raw image form, builds for OpenStack, VirtualBox and libvirt/KVM images for Vagrant, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon AWS public cloud builds.
More details on the planned rise in prominence to Fedora Cloud Base can be found via the Fedora Project Wiki. Fedora 37 aims to release by the end of October.
