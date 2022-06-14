Fedora 37 Looks To Boost Its Cloud Posture As An Official Edition
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 14 June 2022 at 05:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee this week is returning Fedora Cloud base to be listed as an official Fedora edition.

The change led by the Fedora Cloud Special Interest Group and Amazon AWS engineer / Fedora contributor David Duncan is returning Fedora Cloud Base to an official Fedora edition.
Cloud should be listed on getfedora.org with Workstation, Server and IoT. The petition to reinstate the Cloud Base as an official Edition is based on the clear identification of unique environmental support requirements for private hyperscaler and public cloud environments not specifically addressed by other Editions.
...
The cloud base as an edition is plastic in a way that is appropriate to match the various virtual environments on which it is capable of running. There has been a lot of work explored here and a lot of writing done to find that next level. In previous years, we had lots of multi-cloud aspirations that couldn’t be fulfilled, but they can be now and we want to ensure availability and ease of use. The Fedora Cloud Base image is uniquely focused on supporting cloud and other fail-only environments.

The change received unanimous approval by FESCo and will happen for Fedora 37 this autumn assuming all of the changes are made in time.


Currently Fedora Cloud is listed as an alternative download and not at the same level of other editions like Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server. Fedora Cloud Base images are currently produced in raw image form, builds for OpenStack, VirtualBox and libvirt/KVM images for Vagrant, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon AWS public cloud builds.

More details on the planned rise in prominence to Fedora Cloud Base can be found via the Fedora Project Wiki. Fedora 37 aims to release by the end of October.
Add A Comment
Related News
Proposed SIG Could Help Fedora Linux Become A Leader For Heterogeneous Computing
Fedora Server 37 Looking At Providing A KVM-Optimized Image
Fedora BIOS Boot SIG Launched For Those Wanting To Maintain Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Fedora 37 Will Not Deprecate Legacy BIOS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
macOS 13 Adding Ability To Use Rosetta In ARM Linux VMs For Speedy x86_64 Linux Binaries
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board