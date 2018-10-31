Fedora Enables ClearType Subpixel Font Rendering Thanks To Microsoft
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 31 October 2018 at 07:21 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Fedora has finally enabled ClearType sub-pixel rendering in FreeType for providing much nicer font rendering.

ClearType is Microsoft's sub-pixel font rendering technology to make fonts appear crisper on LCD displays. ClearType has been around for almost two decades and while upstream FreeType has supported, it hasn't been turned on in Fedora. Microsoft has at least nine patents covering ClearType as outlined on FreeType.org, which made it a no-go for Fedora to ship.

But now that Microsoft joined the Open Invention Network with 60,000+ patents, Fedora is comfortable in turning on ClearType!

Fedora's FreeType packages have now enabled ClearType code "thanks to Microsoft joining OIN" and then further fixed up today. Thereby fonts will begin looking much nicer on Fedora Workstation soon as the package updates are sent out.
