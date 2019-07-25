Fedora's ARM SIG Is Looking At Making An AArch64 Xfce Desktop Spin
25 July 2019
Another late change proposal being talked about for this autumn's Fedora 31 release is introducing a 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Xfce desktop spin.

Fedora's ARM special interest group already maintains an AArch64 minimal spin, a server spin, and Fedora Workstation complete with the GNOME Shell desktop. This proposed Xfce desktop image for 64-bit Arm SoCs would be catering towards lighter-weight SBCs/systems not capable or interested in running a full workstation desktop.

Fedora 31 Xfce for AArch64 would be targeted at the likes of the Raspberry Pi 4, Pine64, 96Boards HiKey, and 96Boards Dragonboard 410c with offering this non-accelerated Xfce desktop and its other lighter-weight packages to allow it to run better on these lower-tier 64-bit ARM boards.

More details on this newly proposed Fedora AArch64 Xfce desktop image by their SIG can be found on the change proposal.
