Fedora's 32-bit ARM Xfce Image Demoted While Fedora Workstation AArch64 Gets Promoted
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 February 2020 at 12:09 AM EST. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Issues with Fedora's 32-bit ARM Xfce desktop spin will no longer be treated as a release blocker for the Linux distribution but instead the Fedora Workstation for 64-bit ARM (AArch64) will be considered a blocking issue.

At Monday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee meeting, the FESCo members agreed that Fedora Workstation on 64-bit ARM will basically take the place of the 32-bit ARM Fedora Xfce image in terms of release priority. That Fedora 32-bit ARM Xfce spin can stick around, but it's no longer going to hold up Fedora releases should there be any significant bugs specific to it. Promoting the Fedora Workstation AArch64 image is a win as well acknowledging the good support today for ARMv8 hardware by the distribution.

This ARM image release blocking change will go into effect with Fedora 32. More details via the meeting notes. FESCo also made a Python 2 exception for the Mailman mailing list softwae, approving PostgreSQL 12 inclusion in Fedora 32, and other routine decisions.
