Fedora 34 To Proceed With An AArch64 KDE Plasma Desktop Spin
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 November 2020 at 03:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved the recent proposal for introducing a new spin that features the KDE Plasma desktop for 64-bit ARM (AArch64).

The Fedora KDE Special Interest Group recently proposed a Fedora KDE Plasma spin for AArch64, complementing their existing x86_64 version. There are already Fedora AArch64 images built for GNOME Shell as the default Fedora Workstation desktop as well as a lightweight Fedora Xfce desktop version too.

The KDE Plasma spin will now sit between the two for those wanting a full-featured desktop alternative to GNOME and running on the growing list of 64-bit ARM desktop/laptop-class hardware. With existing Fedora AArch64 builds there is nothing stopping users from installing the KDE Plasma packages themselves - this change is solely about offering it as a default desktop out-of-the-box.

The approval was granted for Fedora 34 due out this April. The tentative F34 schedule can be found via FedoraPeople.org.

Expect more Fedora 34 features to materialize over the coming weeks.
