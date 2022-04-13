Fedora Planning To Introduce Major Package Management Changes Next Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 13 April 2022 at 05:46 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
While during these crazy times it feels like Fedora transitioned from Yum to DNF yesterday, it's already been a half-decade since the DNF package manager has been the default on Fedora. Next year with Fedora 38 they are looking at further evolving package management by way of MicroDNF.

The new MicroDNF package management code aims to provide all the major features of DNF without losing its minimal footprint. The change proposal for this major upgrade of MicroDNF in Fedora 38 explains, "The new major Microdnf will provide huge improvements and in some cases better behavior then DNF. In the future, the new Microdnf will replace DNF. The new Microdnf will be accompanied by a new library (libdnf5) and a new DNF Daemon."

This package management evolution on Fedora would provide an improved user experience by better progressing reporting, better Bash completion, improved transaction table, and more. The upgraded DNF library (libdn5) is expected to provide better modularity, a unified user interface, plug-in improvements, a new daemon, performance improvements, and more.

But in this MicroDNF package management transition, the developers acknowledge that some behavior / command-line interfaces won't be kept 100% the same and the alterations will also result in internal database / structural changes. One notable change is that the removal of a package will no longer trigger the removal of unused dependencies.


This MicroDNF work is being planned for the Fedora 38 release due out in about one year from now, not the Fedora 37 cycle that will debut this autumn.

More details on these MicroDNF plans for Fedora 38 via the Fedora Wiki.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora 37 Planning To Use RPM 4.18 For Better Security
Fedora 37 Considering Removal Of Legacy X.Org Drivers
Fedora 37 Looks To Deprecate Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora 37 Looks To Begin Signing RPM Contents For Greater Trust
Fedora Workstation Brainstorming A Possible GUI-Based Linux Recovery Environment
Fedora Project Leader Calls Out NVIDIA Over Their Proprietary Linux Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New NVIDIA Open-Source Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Appears
Updated AMD Zen 1 Through Zen 3 CPU Microcode Published
NVIDIA Publishes Signed Ampere Firmware To Finally Allow Accelerated Open-Source Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ready With Mesa 22.0, Early Intel Arc Graphics Enabled & Amber Added
AMD Patch To Use MWAIT Instead Of HALT For Certain Cases Yield A ~21% Improvement
Fedora 37 Looks To Deprecate Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora 37 Considering Removal Of Legacy X.Org Drivers
OpenSSH 9.0 Released With Hardening Against Future Quantum Computers