Fedora 37's Silverblue & Kinoite Look To Default To Read-Only /sysroot
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 February 2022 at 05:05 AM EST. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
The Fedora Silverblue and Fedora Kinoite immutable OS spins of Fedora Linux are looking at mounting /sysroot read-only by default for where the operating system assets are stored.

OSTree already supports remounting /sysroot as read-only and this Fedora feature change is about enabling that by default beginning with Fedora 37 for the Silverblue/Kinoite spins.

Users are not expected to be manually messing around with /sysroot data but instead adjusting the system via rpm-ostree and the likes of GNOME Software and Plasma Discover for managing your operating system state. Thus in going read-only by default they hope users won't accidentally mess up their systems.

This read-only change is only in regards to /sysroot with / itself not being affected nor locations like /etc and /var.

For those using Silverblue/Kinoite, you can learn more about this planned change for F37 via the Fedora Wiki.
