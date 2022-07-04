Fedora 37 Planning For Binutils 2.38, GNU C Library 2.36

It should be hardly surprising at all for longtime Linux users aware of how Fedora Linux tends to always ship with the most modern open-source compiler toolchain support possible, but for Fedora 37 this autumn they again are planning for the latest and greatest.
Fedora 36 this spring shipped with the GCC 12 compiler by default even with it only having been just released a few days before hand thanks to the F36 release delays. Fedora's spring release tends to ship with the very newest GNU Compiler Collection and usually is among the first operating systems to do. With Fedora 37 it will be shipping with the latest GCC 12 point release.
Meanwhile planned for Fedora 37 is GNU Binutils 2.38 and the yet-to-be-released GNU C Library 2.36 releases. Binutils 2.38 released back in February with LoongArch CPU support, Intel AVX-512 FP16, supporting newer Arm cores, and other improvements to these GNU binary utilities. It didn't make F36 but is in Fedora Rawhide and planned to be the Binutils version for Fedora 37.
Glibc 2.36 meanwhile should be out in August. Glibc 2.36 is expected to have LoongArch support, drops various SSSE3 optimized code paths, new pidfd_open / pidfd_getfd / pidfd_send_signal functions on Linux, support for the DT_RELR relative relocation format, process_madvise and process_mrelease functions added, the no-aaaa DNS stub resolver is introduced, and fsopen / fsmount / move_mount functions are added for the new Linux kernel mount APIs.
The planned GNU toolchain for Fedora 37 can be found via this change proposal as mostly a formality given Fedora's history of bleeding edge toolchain support.
Outside of the GNU space, Fedora 37's release at the end of October is also planning for LLVM 15 that in turn should see its stable release in September.
Add A Comment