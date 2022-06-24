Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support
24 June 2022
While many Red Hat open-source projects end up being relatively instant successes that then end up being widely adopted in the open-source community, Red Hat's Stratis Storage effort seems to be trending as one of the exceptions. Red Hat continues investing in Stratis but it doesn't seem to have the sizable adoption or widespread interest that tends to come with most of their projects. In any event, Fedora 37 later this year should ship with the newest Stratis tech.

Stratis Storage started out when Red Hat decided to deprecate Btrfs in RHEL to then develop this Rust-written project to provide next-gen storage with ZFS/Btrfs-like functionality while leveraging the mature XFS file-system and other existing components like Device Mapper. Stratis continues to be improved upon by Red Hat engineers although it doesn't seem to have the significant interest that many of their other projects do. Additionally, since Stratis started, Fedora Workstation has since shifted over to using Btrfs by default and that file-system continuing to mature and see increasing adoption.

Stratis 3.1 released last month with improvements to the block layer management code, simplified pool creation, D-Bus interface improvements, and a variety of other enhancements. A Fedora change proposal has now been filed for getting Stratis 3.1 into Fedora 37. The change proposal states, "Stratis 3.1.0 includes significant improvements to the management of the thin-provisioning layers, as well as a number of other user-visible enhancements and bug fixes."


The change proposal is a simple formality for getting the latest Stratis version into this next Fedora Linux release albeit is not about changing any default configurations or the like. The change proposal still needs to work its way through the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee but will presumably pass with ease.

A lot of feature work continues building up for Fedora 37 which should debut before the end of October.
