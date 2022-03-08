Fedora 37 Looks To Stop Building Unused i686 Packages

The latest change to be proposed for the Fedora 37 release later this year is encouraging package maintainers to drop unused 32-bit x86 (i686) packages.The proposal involves stopping production of i686 packages that are unused such as for leaf packages and have no other uses. This change would not affect multilib support or i686 packages that are dependencies for other packages. Fedora on the x86 front has been 64-bit focused for quite some time while still retaining multilib support and that would still be the case with F37 for satisfying the likes of Wine and Steam.



