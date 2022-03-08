Fedora 37 Looks To Stop Building Unused i686 Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 8 March 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
The latest change to be proposed for the Fedora 37 release later this year is encouraging package maintainers to drop unused 32-bit x86 (i686) packages.

The proposal involves stopping production of i686 packages that are unused such as for leaf packages and have no other uses. This change would not affect multilib support or i686 packages that are dependencies for other packages. Fedora on the x86 front has been 64-bit focused for quite some time while still retaining multilib support and that would still be the case with F37 for satisfying the likes of Wine and Steam.


Fedora hasn't been focused on 32-bit x86 hardware support in quite a while but does continue building some i686 packages, some of which go unused and could be addressed for the Fedora 37 cycle, while still retaining multilib support.


By avoiding extra i686 packages from building that are unused, it would free up resources from the build/compilation phase, package maintainer burdens, etc.

The change proposal notes, "Package maintainers who are affected by 32-bit architecture / i686 specific problems are encouraged to investigate dropping support for i686 entirely, instead of having to invest time to fix or work around those issues, for very little benefit to Fedora. This can be done incrementally, as dropping support for i686 from some packages will in turn make other packages leaves on i686."

More details on this Fedora 37 change proposal via the Fedora Wiki.
1 Comment
Related News
Fedora 37's Silverblue & Kinoite Look To Default To Read-Only /sysroot
Fedora Looks To Lighten Its Default Curl Packages
Fedora 37 Looks To Make pkexec Optional For Improved Security
Fedora Server 36 Could Make It Easier To Manage NFS & Samba File Sharing
GCC 12 + Glibc 2.35 Planned For Fedora 36
Fedora 36 Looking To Move Users Away From Legacy "ifcfg" Network Scripts
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa