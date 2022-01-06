Fedora 36 Looking To Move Users Away From Legacy "ifcfg" Network Scripts
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 6 January 2022 at 04:46 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Longtime Linux users will likely recall when it was commonplace to modify /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-* files for managing your network connections. Fortunately, that's largely a thing of the past and Fedora 36 is looking to remove support for those legacy network configuration files from new Fedora installs.

Those "ifcfg" network configuration scripts are largely a thing of the past with NetworkManager and the like working well for most users these days. NetworkManager has retained support for ifcfg files, but handling them is a mess and maintaining this support is a burden.

The Red Hat led change proposal for dropping ifcfg file support from new Fedora installs explains, "Given the complexities stemming from historical legacy of ifcfg files not being designed (or documented) in a particularly forward-looking way, this has been a huge and complex effort with all the downsides: The ifcfg support code is huge (130K lines, not counting the enormous test suite) and has constantly been a source of bugs."


Thankfully hand-editing ifcfg files and other network configuration files is no longer necessary with modern Linux distributions.


Thus the hope with "NoifcfgFiles" change proposal is to remove this big chunk of code that is a source of bugs and consumes maintenance resources while in 2022 nearly everyone should have moved beyond using ifcfg files.

If you find yourself still using ifcfg files for some reason, the sub-package providing the support will be kept around for those upgrading their Fedora installations but would not be present by default on new installs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora "DIGLIM" Feature Proposal Drawing Mixed Reactions
Fedora Had A Stellar 2021 & Continued Running At The Forefront Of Linux Innovations
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts
Fedora 36 Planning To Use plocate As New "locate" Replacement
Fedora 36 To Support OSTree Native Containers / CoreOS Layering
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck