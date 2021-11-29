More Features Begin Lining Up For Fedora 36

With a few weeks having passed since the Fedora 35 debut, more feature work and planning around next spring's Fedora 36 are underway.
Already accepted for Fedora 36 are some of the usual package updates that come as little surprise for living on the bleeding-edge. Among those updates are the likes of Autoconf 2.71, Java OpenJDK 17 as the system JDK, PHP 8.1, OpenSSL 3.0, and others.
Some of the planned changes for Fedora 36 include using DNS-over-TLS where supported, replacing FBDEV kernel drivers with SimpleDRM, DNF/RPM copy-on-write enablement for all variants when running on Btrfs, and more. This Wiki page continues tracking the Fedora 36 changes that have been approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).
The newest Fedora 36 feature proposals as of today include LXQt 1.0 for that LXDE/Razor-qt derived desktop with its shiny 1.0 release. LXQt 1.0 released earlier this month for this lightweight Qt5 desktop with various improvements and thus the plan is to upgrade to this latest version for those wanting to install it.
Another proposal submitted today is for having users be administrators by default with Fedora's installer GUI. At the moment Fedora's installer / initial setup has new users not be administrators unless checking a box, but to improve the out-of-the-box experience and uneducated users seemingly sometimes not checking that box for their single-user systems, the plan is to change the default GUI option state.
Over the coming weeks we expect to see plenty more F36 change proposals submitted. Fedora 36 is aiming for release before the end of April while the beta will be out one month prior.
