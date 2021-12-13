Fedora 36 To Support OSTree Native Containers / CoreOS Layering

Fedora 36 feature work continues building up for what will make another exciting update to this Linux distribution come April. The latest approval is more exciting work on the OSTree / CoreOS front.
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved a change to enhance the RPM OSTreee stack to natively support OCI/Docker containers as a transport and delivery mechanism for operating system content. This feature is the basis for "CoreOS Layering" as a means of allowing operating system updates from container images and easily generating layered images from a CoreOS base image.
With the changes being worked on OSTree is to support (un)encapsulating OSTree commits as OCI/Docker images, rpm-ostree will support using these container images, support for deriving new user custom images from these container images, and other related tooling improvements.
Those interested in learning more about the planned change to allow for OCI/Docker containers to serve as the transport/delivery for operating system updates and applications can see the change proposal on the Fedora Wiki.
