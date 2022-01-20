Fedora Server 36 Could Make It Easier To Manage NFS & Samba File Sharing

Red Hat with the Fedora community have been working for years now to make Cockpit very capable for a web-based interface for administering Linux servers. In addition to this year working on shifting their Anaconda installer to a web-based interface that makes use of Cockpit, from this web management portal they are wanting to make it easier to setup file sharing with NFS and Samba.
A Fedora 36 change proposal has been submitted to ship a new Cockpit module to make file sharing with Samba and NFS easier. This new module would provide a graphical web interface for provisioning and maintenance of NFS and Samba shares that can complement the existing command-line based controls for NFS and Samba servers.
The obvious benefits to Fedora: "Significantly improves usability for Fedora Server Edition administrators when deploying and maintaining NFS and Samba shares. It thus makes Fedora Server Edition more attractive for use as a file server, especially for new users without extensive experience with Fedora. It thus helps to expand our user base."
More details in Cockpit File Sharing as a late change proposal for Fedora 36. It's quite straight-forward and will hopefully make it in time for those wanting easier web-based management of NFS and Samba file sharing without having to dive into the command-line, but for those preferring the CLI, that obviously remains available.
2 Comments