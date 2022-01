Fedora Server 36 Could Make It Easier To Manage NFS & Samba File Sharing

Red Hat with the Fedora community have been working for years now to make Cockpit very capable for a web-based interface for administering Linux servers. In addition to this year working on shifting their Anaconda installer to a web-based interface that makes use of Cockpit, from this web management portal they are wanting to make it easier to setup file sharing with NFS and Samba.A Fedora 36 change proposal has been submitted to ship a new Cockpit module to make file sharing with Samba and NFS easier. This new module would provide a graphical web interface for provisioning and maintenance of NFS and Samba shares that can complement the existing command-line based controls for NFS and Samba servers.The obvious benefits to Fedora: "Significantly improves usability for Fedora Server Edition administrators when deploying and maintaining NFS and Samba shares. It thus makes Fedora Server Edition more attractive for use as a file server, especially for new users without extensive experience with Fedora. It thus helps to expand our user base."More details in Cockpit File Sharing as a late change proposal for Fedora 36. It's quite straight-forward and will hopefully make it in time for those wanting easier web-based management of NFS and Samba file sharing without having to dive into the command-line, but for those preferring the CLI, that obviously remains available.