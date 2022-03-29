Fedora Linux 36 Beta Now Available For Testing

After a slight delay the Fedora 36 beta images are officially available today.
Beyond the usual assortment of bleeding-edge package updates, Fedora 36 beta brings changes such as defaulting to Noto fonts, a 128-bit IEEE long double ABI for IBM 64-bit POWER LE, replacing of FBDEV drivers with SimpleDRM, Wayland by default when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver, improvements to Cockpit, and much more.
On the package update front for Fedora 36, there is a near-final state of GCC 12 plus shipping Glibc 2.35, Autoconf 2.71, Golang 1.18, OpenJDK 17, LLVM 14, OpenSSL 3.0, PHP 8.1, Postman 4.0, PostgreSQL 14, Ruby on Rails 7.0, and more. On the desktop front is KDE Plasma 5.24, LXQt 1.0, and GNOME 42 as the default desktop experience of Fedora Workstation.
See the Fedora Wiki for more information on the Fedora 36 changes.
Fedora 36 is aiming to be officially released before the end of April. Fedora 36 Beta can be downloaded from FedoraProject.org.
