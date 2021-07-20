Fedora 35 Looking To Employ WirePlumber For Managing PipeWire
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 20 July 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT.
FEDORA --
While Fedora 34 successfully shipped with PipeWire for managing audio/video streams and replacing PulseAudio use-cases, with Fedora 35 this autumn the integration around PipeWire should be even better.

Fedora 35 is looking to make use of WirePlumber, a more sophisticated PipeWire session manager. As with PipeWire itself and as used by the current Fedora 34 release, a simple "example" session manager is currently used. But for Fedora 35 they are seeking approval to use WirePlumber as the superior session manager. This F35 change proposal is led by Red Hat's Wim Taymans who also leads the PipeWire efforts and thus safe to assume this change will be approved and come to fruition.

WirePlumber is built around GNOME and leverages Lua scripts for customization compared to the hard-coded handling within the PipeWire default session manager. WirePlumber can serve as a drop-in replacement, is extensible as well via new modules, and can better integrate with GNOME desktop settings.

More information on the planned WirePlumber usage with Fedora 35 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
6 Comments
