Fedora Linux 35 Released As Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 2 November 2021 at 09:35 AM EDT. 19 Comments
Fedora 35 is now officially available today as the latest major release of this Linux distribution developed by Red Hat and the open-source community. Fedora 35 is another very rich feature update at the forefront of Linux innovations from servers to the desktop.

Fedora 35 as usual ships with bleeding-edge packages and other new features Red Hat engineers developed for respective upstream projects from the Linux kernel to GNOME. Fedora Workstation 35 is using GNOME 41 by default, features all of the latest (X)Wayland improvements including support around NVIDIA's proprietary driver, and also has other updated desktops available.

While at the forefront of Linux innovations, Fedora Server 35 and Fedora Workstation 35 have been very stable across all of my tests over the past month. That includes Fedora 35 having been delayed twice to address blocker bugs to ensure a quality release.

On the desktop side, PipeWire continues to be used for all audio needs while WirePlumber has become the default session manager. Fedora 35 has many package updates ranging from Python 3.10 to PHP 8.0, Binutils 2.36, Perl 5.34, Mesa 21.2, and Linux 5.14. See more of the Fedora 35 changes via the Fedora Wiki.

Download Fedora 35 from GetFedora.org.
