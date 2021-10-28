Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week

After dealing with blocker bugs the past two weeks, Fedora 35 is now confirmed for releasing next week.
The latest Fedora 35 RC compose has been declared a "GO" at today's Fedora meeting for releasing next week. Fedora 35 will be shipping on 2 November after missing its original final target date of 19 October and follow-up of 26 October due to unresolved issues. It's not as bad like Fedora's notorious release delays from many years ago and at least they side with quality rather than timeliness.
Confirmation of Fedora 35 being ready to ship next week was announced today.
Fedora 35 Workstation is making use of the newly released GNOME 41 desktop environment to provide the very latest desktop enhancements there, many of which were developed by Red Hat engineers. Also on the desktop side, PipeWire continues to be used for all audio needs while WirePlumber has become the default session manager.
Fedora 35 at large has many package updates ranging from Python 3.10 to PHP 8.0 to Perl 5.34 and the latest XWayland, Mesa, and other enhancements. More Fedora 35 benchmarks will be coming up on Phoronix next week.
Those wanting to download the effectively final ISOs in advance of the formal Tuesday launch can find the blessed RC ISOs here.
