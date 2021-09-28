Fedora 35 Beta Released With Many New Features, Countless Package Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 28 September 2021 at 01:48 PM EDT. 2 Comments
After seeing some initial release challenges, Fedora 35 Beta was released today across the Fedora Workstation, Fedora Server, and Fedora IoT flavors as well as their other versions.

Fedora 35 Beta Workstation is making use of the newly released GNOME 41 desktop environment to provide the very latest desktop enhancements there, many of which were developed by Red Hat engineers. Also on the desktop side, PipeWire continues to be used for all audio needs while WirePlumber has become the default session manager.

Fedora 35 has many package updates ranging from Python 3.10 to PHP 8.0 to Perl 5.34 and the latest XWayland, Mesa, and other enhancements. See our past Fedora 35 articles for more information on the happenings for this H2'2021 release.

Fedora 35 continues working towards its official release with a goal of releasing before the end of October. Downloads and more details on this morning's Fedora 35 release via the release announcement.
2 Comments
