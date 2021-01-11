Fedora 34 Looking To Tweak Default zRAM Configuration
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 11 January 2021 at 02:34 PM EST. 7 Comments
FEDORA --
Last year with Fedora 33 zRAM was switched on by default. The setup was that using a compressed zRAM drive for swap space leads to better performance and in turn a better user experience. Some spins of Fedora have been using swap-on-zRAM by default going back many releases while since F33 it's been used for all spins. Now with Fedora 34 the configuration is being further refined.

With Fedora 33, the zRAM configuration was limited to a 0.5 fraction of RAM or 4GB, whichever is smaller, while for Fedora 34 the zram-fraction will be 1.0 and the maximum zRAM size set to 8GiB.

The change proposal outlines the plan: "Fedora 33 enabled zram by default. The size of the virtual swap devices was set so that the amount of memory used for compressed swap pages was limited to a quarter of physical memory in typical scenarios. That size is now increased to half of physical memory (zram-fraction becomes 1.0, max-zram-size becomes 8 GiB). This allows systems with small amounts to successfully launch the Anaconda installer and other programs."

This in particular should help the Fedora 34 experience for systems with minimal amounts of RAM.

Fedora 34 on systems with small amounts of RAM should also benefit from the plan to enable systemd-oomd by default for the distribution.
7 Comments
Related News
Fedora 34 Approved To Enable Systemd-OOMD By Default For All Spins
Fedora 34 Looks To Sign Individual Files Within RPMs
Fedora 34 To Ship With Standalone XWayland, LLVM 12 + Other Changes Approved
Fedora 34 Planning To Offer LXQt 0.16 Desktop Packages
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Linux 5.10 Ahead Of Shipping That LTS Kernel Update
Fedora Had A Super Year From Lenovo Preloads To Btrfs To Many Other New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU