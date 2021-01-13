Fedora 34 To Ship An ISO With The i3 Window Manager

While the i3 window manager has been around for more than a decade, it's taken until now for an i3 window manager spin of Fedora to be solicited and approved.
Following the creation of a Fedora i3 special interest group last year, approved this week is providing an official Fedora spin with the i3 window manager in place of other desktop environments / window managers. This is the first Fedora release image to make use of a tiling window manager.
It's a bit late to the party especially with the rest of Fedora focusing on Wayland, but in any case this i3 X11 window manager spin (not the i3-inspired Sway Wayland compositor) is due out this spring as part of Fedora 34.
The i3 tiling window manager prides itself on its speed, simplicity, and similar guiding principles. For many releases the i3 window manager has been available via the package repository while this is the first time it will be offered as part of its own out-of-the-box spin.
More details on the Fedora i3 plans, which are now approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, via this Wiki page.
Fedora Workstation 34 meanwhile will be defaulting to GNOME 40.
