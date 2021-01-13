Fedora 34 To Ship An ISO With The i3 Window Manager
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 13 January 2021 at 12:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
While the i3 window manager has been around for more than a decade, it's taken until now for an i3 window manager spin of Fedora to be solicited and approved.

Following the creation of a Fedora i3 special interest group last year, approved this week is providing an official Fedora spin with the i3 window manager in place of other desktop environments / window managers. This is the first Fedora release image to make use of a tiling window manager.

It's a bit late to the party especially with the rest of Fedora focusing on Wayland, but in any case this i3 X11 window manager spin (not the i3-inspired Sway Wayland compositor) is due out this spring as part of Fedora 34.

The i3 tiling window manager prides itself on its speed, simplicity, and similar guiding principles. For many releases the i3 window manager has been available via the package repository while this is the first time it will be offered as part of its own out-of-the-box spin.

More details on the Fedora i3 plans, which are now approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, via this Wiki page.

Fedora Workstation 34 meanwhile will be defaulting to GNOME 40.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora Looks To Overhaul Its Community Outreach
Facebook, Twitter Proposing CentOS Hyperscale SIG With Newer Packages + Other Changes
Fedora 34 Looking To Tweak Default zRAM Configuration
Fedora 34 Approved To Enable Systemd-OOMD By Default For All Spins
Fedora 34 Looks To Sign Individual Files Within RPMs
Fedora 34 To Ship With Standalone XWayland, LLVM 12 + Other Changes Approved
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU