While it shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Fedora's tendency to always ship with the freshest open-source packages, but Fedora 34 should be including the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop packages for those seeking that GTK based desktop.
Xfce 4.16 released earlier this month with a variety of improvements -- better client side decorations handling, fractional scaling, and other UI work. Considering that Fedora 34 isn't being released until the spring, it's of little surprise that Fedora would update its Xfce packages against this annual desktop update.
But in any case Fedora packagers still need to go through the formality of submitting a change proposal for Fedora 34 to include Xfce 4.16.
On Wednesday that change proposal was submitted for updating the Xfce packages against the brand new Xfce 4.16 components.
FESCo will more than likely approve that non controversial plan and allow Fedora 34 to be one of the early 2021 Linux distributions having this very latest Xfce desktop option.
Fedora Workstation 34 by default will be shipping with GNOME 40.
Add A Comment