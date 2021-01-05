Keeping up with Fedora's tradition of offering the very latest open-source software packages, the straight-forward proposal was made this week to update its lightweight LXQt desktop packages against the new LXQt 0.16.
Back in November marked the release of LXQt 0.16 that was comprised mostly of bug fixes but did bring some configuration improvements, power management handling work, support for extracting RPMs, new themes, and other mostly small changes.
A proposal has been filed to update the existing LXQt packages in Fedora against LXQt 0.16 for F34. No real surprises there or anything, but just good to know if you happen to be a fan of this lightweight desktop born out of LXDE + Razor-qt.
The default desktop of Fedora Workstation 34 is slated to be GNOME 40 on Wayland but all the common X11/Wayland desktop options remain available.
