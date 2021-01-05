Fedora 34 To Ship With Standalone XWayland, LLVM 12 + Other Changes Approved

Fedora 34 remains under active feature development and another batch of features were unanimously approved of by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.
Ahead of tomorrow's weekly FESCo meeting now back on track after the holidays, a number of Fedora 34 features already received unanimous approval. The newest features include:
- Perhaps most exciting of this batch of approved changes are the standalone XWayland package has been signed off on for allowing newer XWayland code in the absence of new X.Org Server releases.
- Packaging of LLVM/Clang 12 for Fedora 34. This is good news although not unexpected. LLVM 12 should be out around March and allow sufficient time for landing in Fedora 34 to provide this alternative C/C++ compiler, the latest AMDGPU support, and more.
- Upgrading the C++ Boost packages against Boost 1.75.
- Stop shipping individual Node.js library packages.
- Stratis 2.3 will be updated as the latest of Red Hat's Linux storage solution.
- The recently released Ruby 3.0 will be released.
- Replacing the NTP package with NTPSEC is permitted.
At tomorrow's FESCo meeting they will also take up the matter of systemd-OOMD by default for better low memory handling on Fedora.
