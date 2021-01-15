Fedora 34 Planning For Better Font Rendering By Enabling HarfBuzz In FreeType
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 15 January 2021 at 04:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
One of the latest planned changes to the long list of improvements for Fedora 34 is enabling the HarfBuzz support within the FreeType library.

Fedora plans to flip on the HarfBuzz text shaping engine support with the FreeType font rasterization engine. In doing so, this should yield improved hinting of glyphs especially with languages that need more complicated text shaping. FreeType has supported HarfBuzz for more than a half-decade (after HarfBuzz was originally was born out of that project) while Fedora hasn't enabled its usage until the planned change for Fedora 34 this spring.

Improving the most with this change is for the hinting of glyphs that are composed of multiple characters.

FESCo still needs to sign-off on the change but details on the switch can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 34 To Ship An ISO With The i3 Window Manager
Fedora Looks To Overhaul Its Community Outreach
Facebook, Twitter Proposing CentOS Hyperscale SIG With Newer Packages + Other Changes
Fedora 34 Looking To Tweak Default zRAM Configuration
Fedora 34 Approved To Enable Systemd-OOMD By Default For All Spins
Fedora 34 Looks To Sign Individual Files Within RPMs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Changing One "If" To "While" Caused An Unexpected Shift In A Kernel Benchmark This Week
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug