More Changes Begin Lining Up For Fedora 34

Fedora 33 was just released at the end of October but already a number of change proposals are building up for Fedora 34 due out next spring.
Fedora 34 has already seen some proposals around security enhancements, a 64-bit ARM KDE Plasma desktop spin, further compressing the install media, switching the KDE spin to using Wayland by default, and more. Over the past day there have been some additional change proposals published.
These latest proposals still need to clear approval from the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but seem likely to pass and include:
Stratis 2.2 - While Fedora Workstation is using Btrfs by default, for those wanting to make use of Red Hat's Stratis storage tech this is about using the newest feature release.
Remove and deprecate NSCD - In the place of NSCD would be SSSD and systemd-resolved.
MariaDB 10.5 - Moving to the latest version of this popular MySQL database server fork.
Modular GNOME Keyring services - Moving to sub-daemons for the GNOME Keyring that can be consistently managed by systemd rather than the monolithic keyring daemon.
Remove make from BuildRoot - Removing GNU Make from the default buildroot in Koji and Mock.
Fedora 34 is aiming for release at the end of April. Expect many more change proposals in the coming weeks.
