Fedora Workstation 34 Looking To Employ Btrfs Zstd Transparent Compression By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 30 December 2020 at 03:06 PM EST. 17 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora Workstation 33 successfully switched over from EXT4 to using Btrfs as its default file-system. Now with Fedora 34 due out in the spring we are seeing Fedora beginning to make use of more features offered by Btrfs.

We previously reported on Fedora 34 looking to make use of DNF/RPM copy-on-write functionality in conjunction with Btrfs. Now another Btrfs feature being eyed for use by default in this next release is transparent file-system compression.

For several months now Fedora developers have been evaluating Btrfs compression options for potentially coming up with a suitable default. A proposal has been prepared now for the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee where Btrfs Zstd compression would get flipped on as the default in Fedora Workstation 34.

Flipping on the Zstd compression for Btrfs should help save disk space and help with the longevity of modern flash-based storage devices. Depending upon the workload it can also help with enhanced performance. Zstd was chosen over the other compression algorithms for providing the best compression ratio and speed.

More details via the feature proposal for enabling Btrfs Zstd usage by default.
17 Comments
Related News
Fedora Is Looking For Your Artwork, Photos, Recipes + Poetry
DNF/RPM Copy-On-Write Eyed For Fedora 34 To Speed Up Package Installation
Fedora 34 Planning To Make Use Of Systemd-OOMD To Improve Low Memory Experience
Fedora Shifting Their Git Repositories To "Main", Some To "Rawhide"
Fedora 34 Gets Sign-Off For Trying To Default To PipeWire For Audio Needs
Fedora 34 To Feature Updated MariaDB, Other Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
Linux 5.11 Is Looking Like A Wild And Bumpy Ride On AMD CPUs So Far
GIMP 2.99.4 Released As One Step Closer To GIMP 3.0
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Ruby 3.0 Released With ~3x The Performance