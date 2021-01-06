Fedora 34 Approved To Enable Systemd-OOMD By Default For All Spins
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 January 2021 at 03:05 AM EST.
FEDORA --
The release of Fedora 34 this spring is now cleared to enable systemd-oomd by default for all spins in an effort to enhance the out-of-memory / memory pressure experience on Linux.

Systemd OOMD is currently an experimental feature of systemd based on Facebook code adapted for systemd to be used on both desktops and servers. Systemd-OOMD allows monitoring for resource contention and can kill opt-in processes when the memory/SWAP pressure is above a predefined threshold.

Plans were drafted last month for Fedora 34 to use systemd-oomd by default and at Wednesday's FESCo meeting were approved. The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee decided in favor of allowing this feature to be enabled by default for all spins.

For those not interested in systemd-oomd, it can always be disabled on individual systems.

The OOMD ticket was the main decision of this week's FESCo meeting.

Fedora 34 is expected for release towards the end of April.
