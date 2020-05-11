FESCo Approves Fedora 33 Switching To Systemd-Resolved
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 11 May 2020 at 04:47 PM EDT. 3 Comments
FEDORA --
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) today approved the plans for Fedora 33 to enable systemd-resolved by default.

While systemd-resolved has been around for years and normally Fedora is quick to make use of new systemd features, only with Fedora 33 this autumn will they be making use of its network name resolution code.

Fedora 33 will configure its GNU C Library (glibc) to use systemd-resolved's nss-resolve rather than nss-dns for name resolution. Some Linux distributions have already been making use of systemd-resolved. More details on the change via the change proposal that was approved at today's FESCo meeting.
3 Comments
Related News
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Fedora 33 Planning To Enable Systemd-Resolved By Default
Fedora 33's "Enterprise Linux Next" Effort Approved - Testbed For Raising CPU Requirements, Etc
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program
Linux 5.8 Will Finally Be Able To Control ThinkPad Laptops With Dual Fans