FESCo Approves Fedora 33 Switching To Systemd-Resolved

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) today approved the plans for Fedora 33 to enable systemd-resolved by default.
While systemd-resolved has been around for years and normally Fedora is quick to make use of new systemd features, only with Fedora 33 this autumn will they be making use of its network name resolution code.
Fedora 33 will configure its GNU C Library (glibc) to use systemd-resolved's nss-resolve rather than nss-dns for name resolution. Some Linux distributions have already been making use of systemd-resolved. More details on the change via the change proposal that was approved at today's FESCo meeting.
