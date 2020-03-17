Fedora 33 Looking To Further Tighten Its Crypto Settings

For the Fedora 33 release later this year, Red Hat is looking at further enhancing and strengthening the cryptography settings/configuration of the OS.
Red Hat's Tomáš Mráz has proposed further strengthening the crypto policies of the OS. Among the principle aspects of the proposal are:
- Disabling legacy protocols like TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1.
- Disabling weak Diffie-Hellman key exchange sizes.
- Disabling use of SHA-1 hashes within signatures.
This is in part thanks to Fedora's relatively recent move of having a system-wide policy concerning crypto settings across packages to help fend off potentially weak cryptography from users.
More details on the planned Fedora 33 crypto settings changes via this Wiki page.
