Fedora 33 Looking To Further Tighten Its Crypto Settings
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 17 March 2020 at 03:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
For the Fedora 33 release later this year, Red Hat is looking at further enhancing and strengthening the cryptography settings/configuration of the OS.

Red Hat's Tomáš Mráz has proposed further strengthening the crypto policies of the OS. Among the principle aspects of the proposal are:

- Disabling legacy protocols like TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1.

- Disabling weak Diffie-Hellman key exchange sizes.

- Disabling use of SHA-1 hashes within signatures.

This is in part thanks to Fedora's relatively recent move of having a system-wide policy concerning crypto settings across packages to help fend off potentially weak cryptography from users.

More details on the planned Fedora 33 crypto settings changes via this Wiki page.
1 Comment
