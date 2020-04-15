Fedora 33 Planning To Enable Systemd-Resolved By Default

Fedora 33 this autumn is looking to make use of systemd-resolved by default rather than NSS-DNS for name resolution.
Systemd-resolved provides network name resolution for DNS / DNSSEC / DNS-over-TLS / mDNS / LLMNR. Systemd-resolved has been around for years as part of systemd's expansive offerings but to now disabled by default as part of Fedora's build. In turn with the Fedora 33 feature plan, Glibc will carry out name resolutions using systemd-resolved's nss-resolve rather than nss-dns.
Ubuntu and some other Linux distributions have been making use of systemd-resolved already but at least in the case of Ubuntu has not used nss-resolve. Fedora meanwhile is looking to follow all of the systemd recommendations concerning this network name resolution functionality.
More details on Fedora's plans for making use of systemd-resolved beginning with Fedora 33 can be found via this feature proposal that still needs to be voted upon by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee. Via this Fedora-devel thread is where the systemd-resolved feature proposal is currently being debated.
