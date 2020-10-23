Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 23 October 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Fedora 33 will manage to ship on-time per its back-up target date of next week Tuesday.

While Fedora 33 wasn't ready to ship this Tuesday per its "preferred" target date, Fedora 33 has been cleared by to ship next week on its "Final Target date #1" for this major update to the Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution.

Fedora Workstation 33 switches from EXT4 to Btrfs by default, the workstation spin is powered by the GNOME 3.38 desktop, and various other desktop-level enhancements.

Fedora 33 at large has a wealth of package updates from LLVM 11 to Glibc 2.32, Python 3.9, RPM 4.16, and many other updates. Other Fedora 33 changes also include the likes of LTO by default for package builds, SWAP on zRAM by default, and Fedora IoT becoming an official spin.

At Thursday's meeting it was declared a "GO" for releasing Fedora 33 on Tuesday, 27 October. Approved were the RC 1.2 images if wanting to download them today.
